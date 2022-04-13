American arrested with firearms at Lagos airport

Men of the Nigeria Immigration Service have arrested an American citizen for being in possession of firearms at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The male passenger (names withheld) arrived in the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States, which landed at 10:10am. The passenger was said to have checked in the firearms without declaring it as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage.

The firearms, including the handgun, a Barretta and 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, concealed in his luggage were recovered.

The passenger who had in his possession two international passports; Nigerian and American, did not declare the firearms at the airport.

Another source said that the passenger had some documents from the U.S, which allowed him to carry firearms, but the authenticity of the papers could not be ascertained.