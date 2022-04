Family members of late gospel music star, Osinachi Nwachukwu say they just discovered that her husband was previously married before he met and married the singer.

Vanguard reports that Nwachukwu is believed to have wedded the woman in a church but hid the union from Osinachi and her family.

The said romance, which began before Nwachukwu sought the hand of the late gospel artiste in marriage, is believed to have gone south after the woman bore him a child. These facts came to the fore when one of the children of the deceased gospel star found an old photo album hidden in his father’s room.

The child, whose name is withheld for apparent reasons, said their mother had suspicions that their father was having a secret affair but could not lay her hands on any concrete evidence.

Narrating how he discovered the photo album which exposed Mr. Nwachukwu’s secret, the child said