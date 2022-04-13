Globacom appreciates trade partners with over N750m cash rewards, other incentives

Triple prize winner, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, Managing Director of Zeph Associates, receiving his prize from Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, Globacom, Mr. David Maji (left), and Juju Maestro, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, aka King Sunny Ade, at Globacom’s Dealer Appreciation Gala in Lagos.

On Friday April 8, 2022, total telecommunications and digital services provider, Globacom, took time out to celebrate its top business partners at the 2022 Dealers Appreciation Gala Dinner hosted at the Eko Hotels and Suites. At the event, the company announced over N750m worth of rewards for the dealers in appreciation of their past support.

Globacom’s Retail & Consumer Sales Chief, Mr. Ken Ogujiofor, said that the event was a continuation of the company’s tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its treasured partners. He explained that the Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., had In the last quarter of 2021 announced a special incentive to bolster the…