Kidnapped train passengers are not insured against terror attacks – FG officials

Senior officials of the Federal Government have said that the Abuja-Kaduna train that was bombed by terrorists on March 28, 2022, in Kaduna State as well as passengers who boarded the train were all insured but not against terror attacks.

Punch reported that N50 was paid as a premium to two indigenous insurance companies on every train ticket purchased by passengers who boarded the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was also learnt that the terrorists have refused to speak with relatives of those abducted with respect to negotiating the release of the kidnapped travellers, and have instead opted to negotiate with government who they said is aware of their demands.

When the publication asked if the bombed train was insured, officials at the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation allegedly replied in the affirmative.

They, however, stressed that the insurance of the train was not against terror attacks, though efforts were ongoing to see how…