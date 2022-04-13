Nigerian Army arrest over 12 fake soldiers in Lagos and Ogun

The Nigerian Army has arrested 12 suspected impostors fully dressed in military camouflage within Lagos and Ogun States.

The fake soldiers were apprehended by 81 Division Military Police personnel during OPERATION CHECKMATE in the states.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Umar Thama Musa said several illicit acts are committed by impostors.

A statement on Wednesday April 13, by Acting Deputy Director 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Olaniyi Joseph Osoba, said the suspects have been portraying the Nigerian Army in bad light.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) Major General Umar Thama Musa in a press briefing dispelled the unfounded narrative that all illicit acts committed by persons dressed in military uniforms are always military personnel,” the statement read.

“He noted that person displaying military banners and accoutrement such as belts and stickers on vehicles and driving commercial…