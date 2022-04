A mother and her three children have been abducted by terrorists in Jabiri Quarters, Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the home of one Malam Shamsudeen Muhammad Kalgo at about around 2:00 am on Tuesday, April 12, and whisked away his wife, Malama Badiyya Shamsu and their children, Almustapha Shamsu,12, Zainab, 9, and Halima Siyama Shamsu, 6.