US actor, Steven Seagal promises to stand by Russia ‘through thick and through thin’ as he travels to Moscow for his 70th birthday party with Putin’s close allies

American actor, Steven Seagal has been filmed expressing support for close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a lavish meal in Moscow on Sunday to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The movie star was filmed in a video giving a speech at the function on April 10, surrounded by several Russian elites targeted by Western sanctions amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Margarita Simonyan, one of Russia’s leading pro-Kremlin media moguls and editor-in-chief of RT, was in attendance according to the Financial Times. Russian state television presenter Vladimir Soloviev, who has openly backed Putin’s invasion and accused Britain of orchestrating the horrific scenes of civilian massacres in Bucha, was also seen standing next to Seagal.

Both have been placed on the EU’s sanctions list amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Dressed in his customary black shirt and yellow-tinted glasses, Steven Seagal declared to the pro-Putin audience: ‘Each and every one of…