81-year-old actor, Al Pacino is dating 28-year-old Noor Alfallah

Shortly after actor Al Pacino, 81, was seen on a dinner date with a woman 53 years his junior who has been identified as Noor Alfallah, 28, it has been uncovered that they’ve been in a romantic relationship for quite some time.

Pacino and Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family, were pictured together this week at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel.

The Oscar-winning actor exited the Felix Restaurant in Venice Beach, California, on Saturday evening April 9, with the successful TV producer after the pair dined on Italian food at the high-end eatery. The two stars were joined at the dinner by friends Jason Momoa, 42, and Julian Schnabel, 70, as Al and Noor left in the same car.

Before hopping into the vehicle, Noor who is also vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, was seen enjoying a cigarette outside.

Noor previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, billionaire investor…