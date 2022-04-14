Angry passengers protest flight delay at Abuja Airport (video)





Aggrieved passengers of Max Airline created a scene at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja today after their flight was delayed over a period of time. The aggrieved passengers stormed the counter of the airline to protest the delay. A video shared online showed the passengers venting their anger while one of them destroyed items at the airline counter. The passengers said they have been at the airport since 9am and has been postponed repeatedly with none of the airline officials coming to address them







Source: Linda Ikeji

