Many married women beg me for money daily

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has advised young women to financially empower themselves before marriage.

 

The entrepreneur, who gave the advice via her Instastory on Thursday April 14, also revealed that married women beg her for money daily. 

 

“Marriage is not a ticket to financial freedom,” she said.

“Start up a business even if na to sell okro and crayfish, sell it and sell it big. No business wey no dey yield profit. Some marriages comes with combined efforts financially…so prepare not to lack on your own part.” 

 

