Angry youths set man ablaze for allegedly stealing electric cables in Akwa Ibom (graphic photos)

Angry youths of Obot Idim community in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state have set a suspected cable thief ablaze.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning, April 18, along Aka Nnung Udoe road, few kilometers from Uyo, the state capital.
A graphic video sighted by LIB shows the young man begging to be spared but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
According to Comrade Efremfon Bassey, a member of the community youths group, vigilant youths of the area had laid ambush and kept vigil for the thieves due to incessant vandalization of electric cables.
“Stealing of armoured cables around these neighbourhoods have become a recurrent problem forcing frequent power outage. We could stay for months without electricity because of the cable vandals,” he said.
“Each time we report the matter to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), which Akwa Ibom is a part, they would ask us to contribute money since we cannot protect…
Source: Linda Ikeji