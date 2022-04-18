Man arrested for dangling baby by ankles in sick video

Police have arrested a man who was filmed dangling a newborn baby upside down by the ankles.

The disturbing three-minute video was shared on social media on Good Friday, April 15, causing outrage across twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the man can be seen repeatedly dangling the three-week-old boy upside down by the ankles before flipping him over like a rag doll.

At one point, he picks the child up by his clothe and swings the infant in circles with his head unsupported.

He then puts the baby back down and the woman is heard saying “oh he’s adorable look at his legs”.

The man then picks the baby again and dangles him in the air upside down.

A woman says nervously, “dear God in heaven” then adds, “don’t baptise the child like that whatever you do”.

The man again grabs the child by the feet again and dangles him before lifting him up and down four times saying “In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit”.

The woman says: “You are a bad…