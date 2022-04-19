Liverpool fans plan to hold a minute’s applause in the 7th minute at Anfield to pay tribute to Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his newborn twin

Liverpool fans are planning to hold a minute’s applause for Cristiano Ronaldo after the footballer announced the death of one of his new born twins on Monday night, April 18.

The Manchester United star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tragically lost their newborn son and announced hr had passed away soon after Rodriguez gave birth to twins, while the daughter thankfully survived.

Fans, team-mates and many others have taken to social media to send their condolences to the Portuguese international.

Even rivals Liverpool are keen to offer a gesture of their own as United travel to Anfield this evening with the rival fans planning to hold a minute’s applause .

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo will not feature in the Premier League clash against Liverpool following his heartbreaking news.

A post from Liverpool’s fan Facebook page read: ‘If you are lucky enough to be attending the game tomorrow evening, then please show a mark of respect…