No student was raped and we didn’t conduct pregnancy tests on any student- Chrisland Schools





The management of Chrisland Schools, Lagos has denied claims it conducted a pregnancy test on one of its female students.

Recall that over the weekend, the alleged sex video of some students of the school who went to Dubai to represent the school in a sporting competition surfaced online.

In a video released on Monday, April 18, the mother of the female in the alleged sex video alleged that her daughter was ”raped” after being forced to take a ‘substance” by her schoolmates. The mother also alleged that the school authorities knew about the sex tape and kept it away from her for over a month. She alleged that during this period, the school authorities conducted pregnancy tests on her daughter and even warned her never to tell her mum what had happened in Dubai. Read here.

However, in a statement released by Akin Fadeyi, a member of the Advisory board of the school, the school authorities say it was COVID19 tests and not pregnancy tests they conducted on all the students who…





Source: Linda Ikeji