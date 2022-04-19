Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau , Sao Tome and Principe

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed qualifiers draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During the draw, which took place at the studios of the SuperSport channel in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nigeria’s national team was drawn in Group A with Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title on three different occasions as well as claimed runners-up position on four different occasions.

The last time Nigeria failed to qualify for the AFCON tournament was in 2017 having also failed to qualify for the 2015 edition.

The qualification matches for AFCON 2023 will begin May 30, 2022, one year before the kickoff of the tournament taking place in Cote d’Ivoire