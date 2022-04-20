APC fixes N100 million for presidential nomination form, Governorship N50 milliion

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed N100 million as the price for its expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 presidential election.

The decision was taken during the recent emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja today April 20.

The party pegged the price of nomination forms for Governorship, Senate, and House of Representatives positions at N50 million, N20 million, and N10 million, respectively.

The party announced that the sale of forms starts on Saturday, April 23rd.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said the party’s nomination form would go for N70 million while expression of interest forms would go for N30 million.



Opposing an earlier announcement by the party’s national women leader, Betta Edu, that the women will get free forms, Morka said women are entitled to free nomination forms but will pay for their expression of interest forms.