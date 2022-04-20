Delta police rescue underaged girls allegedly used as sex slave in brothel, arrest 10 suspected prostitutes and 10 male suspects (video)

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have rescued five females including underage girls allegedly being used as sex slaves in a brothel in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The girls were rounded up during a sting operation at Fagoma Hotel, located at Aragba on Friday, April 15.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, April 20, said 10 suspected female prostitutes and 10 males were arrested during the operation.

DSP Edafe said the underage girls were allegedly trafficked from Rivers State by one Joy who’s now on the run.

“On 15/4/2022 at about 2330hrs, the Command received information that Fagoma Hotel located at Aragba in Otokutu in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State is being used as a brothel where underage children are trafficked and used as sex slave,” he stated.

“The command upon receiving this disturbing information raided the brothel and the following underage girls were rescued:…