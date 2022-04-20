I’m working on being a better sister and daughter this year

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said that she is working on being a better sister and daughter this year.

The billionaire daughter, who stated this on Tuesday, April 19, said that family is for life.

Sharing a photo of herself, her mother, Nana Otedola and brother, Fewa, at a park in London, the University of Oxford student noted that she will be turning 30 this year.

“This year, I’m going intentially work on being a better sister and a better daughter. Work is work, but family is for life. I’m going to be 30 this year and maturity comes when you stop making excuses and you start making changes.”