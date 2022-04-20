Nigerian Air Force confirms death of two pilots in aircraft crash in Kaduna, begins investigation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the death of two pilots in a crash involving its trainer aircraft in Kaduna State.

NAF Director of Public Relation and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday April 20, identified the officers as Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu.

The two officers were among the Nigerian Airforce officers who returned from Pakistan in April 2021 following six-month training in the Asian country.

Gabkwet said the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash occurred on Tuesday,19 April 2022 at NAF Base, Kaduna.

In the statement, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated that NAF will ensure it thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash.

Air Marshal Amao stated this when he visited Kaduna earlier on Wednesday, April 20, to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots.