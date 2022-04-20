One of Africa’s Biggest And Most Diverse Talent Hunts to Unleash Season 2 Live in Nigeria

Once again, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt will have us basking in a sea of euphoria as the season 2 of the show will be taking place in no time. The novel and breathtaking talent hunt is the first of its kind featuring talented personalities from across every part of Nigeria. The show will not be an end in itself or a mere stroll around a circus. Rather, it will be spiced with geniuses of all kinds.

A perfect example of such genius is the host of the event, the famous V.J Adams known officially as Adams Ibrahim Adebola, a rapper, TV host and presenter, video jockey and producer. V.J Adams holds a record of excellence in his ladder towards a reputable career and did receive the call as host of one of Africa’s most unique and diverse talent hunts with open arms, promising solidly to make the show a non-regrettable and most exhilarating ecstasy.

The previously held season 1 of DTH is a record and reputation set nowhere else but at the topmost top. The event which drew…