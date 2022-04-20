Plateau lawmaker, wife, kids escape death, PDP ward chairman and woman leader killed as gunmen attack convoy

The lawmaker (right) and the ward chairman killed in the ambush

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Tuesday night, April 19, ambushed convoy of newly elected member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Musa Agah Avia.

The federal lawmaker alongside his wife and children as well as aides were said to be returning home from a thank you tour at about 9pm when the incident occurred along Twin Hill Miango, in Bassa Local Government area of the state.

The lawmaker and his wife during the thank you visit before the attack

Although they all escaped unhurt the car was battered with gunshot bullets as the driver against all odds bravely manoeuvred the vehicle amidst the sporadic shooting by the attackers.

Confirming the incident, the personal assistant to the lawmaker, Moses Maly, who was in the same car with him, said two persons who were on motorcycle ahead of the convoy first encountered the gunmen and were killed in the…