Rita Dominic step in out her second outfit (photos/videos)

By
Headliners
-
8



625f2864db1d1More photos and videos from the traditional wedding of actress Rita Dominic and her man, Fidelis Anosike, have been shared online. Their wedding reception is currently taking place and has seen Rita step out in her second outfit. See more photos and videos below 625f287a9405a625f289055363625f28a700ccb625f28b840d93625f28c86bc30625f28da383a4625f28edaf8b5     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Rita Dominic step in out her second outfit (photos/videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR