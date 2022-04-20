Scores feared dead, properties burnt as Yoruba residents and indigenes of Akwa Ibom clash (video)

Scores have been feared killed and many wounded while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed following a clash that erupted between Ilaje people (Yoruba residents) and indigenes of Mkpanak in Ibeno, the Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday April 20.

The clash was allegedly as a result of a cult war which reportedlyled to the stabbing to death of an indigene of the community before it assumed ethnic dimensions.

According to reports, ilaje people, mostly fishermen, have started fleeing the community through bush paths, while their houses and tents are being looted and destroyed by the hoodlums.

A Yoruba man living in Akwa Ibom state, Oluwajuwon Ogunbiyi, who confirmed the incident described the situation as unfortunate and called on the state government to set up a committee to investigate the crisis.

“It is quite unfortunate that this crisis has led to the loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties.The Ibeno…