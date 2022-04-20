Some people are bent on destabilizing Nigeria – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that a group of Nigerians are bent on destabilizing the country and that all Nigerians should rise up and resist them.

He spoke at an Iftar dinner with governors, ministers, and heads of agencies on Tuesday night, April 19.

‘‘We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country” he said

The President stated that despite the current security challenges, Nigeria would succeed. He added that he had been a beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections and that the the introduction of technology and the Permanent Voters Card would make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in the country.

Speaking on behalf of all the governors in attendance, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, commended President Buhari for demonstrating…