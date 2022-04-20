‘This Man Utd team are a waste of space!’ Gary Neville blasts Manchester United players after 4-0 loss to Liverpool

Former Manchester United player and current TV pundit, Gary Neville struggled to hold back criticism after Manchester United lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, April 19.

The loss to Liverpool comes off the back of a 5-0 trashing at Old Trafford in October by the same Liverpool side and with six crucial players unavailable including Cristiano Ronaldo, the result was always likely to be bad for United

It took less than five minutes for Liverpool to take the lead as they ripped through United’s five-man defence with ease before Mohamed Salah passed to Luis Diaz to score.

Paul Pogba then got injured five minutes later and the game was a foregone conclusion afterwards. The match ended 4-0 with Liverpool climbing to the top of the premier league table afterwards while Manchester United remain in a struggle to qualify for a top four champions league spot.

After the second goal, Neville, a one time captian of the club didn’t hold back in his criticism…