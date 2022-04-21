Attacks on police officers and facilities in South-East would no longer be tolerated

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on police officers, facilities, and other police operational assets around the nation, particularly in the South East.
The IGP warned that the attacks on police stations, ruthless murder of officers in their line of duty to protect the citizenry, as well as the destruction of critical national infrastructures, would no longer be tolerated.
“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to Operation Restore Peace in the South East, and other launched operations, with the aim of flushing out criminal elements who hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to perpetrate criminal acts,” a statement issued by the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, read.
“The IGP warned that attacks on police officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever…
Source: Linda Ikeji