Cross River State School of Nursing and Midwifery reportedly expels female student in alleged leaked sex tapes

Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo has said that management of the Cross River State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Itigidi, in Abi Local Government has expelled a female student who was allegedly captured in leaked sex tapes.

According to CrossRiverWatch, three sexually explicit videos of the student identified as Gracious Paradise, the daughter of a pastor John Paradise, surfaced online recently.

Mr. Paradise oversees the Banner of Grace Church, Ketabebe in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area.

The alleged xxx videos of his daughter who is reportedly a final year student of the institution made the school authority to send her parking, a family source who did not want to be named, told the publication.

But, a member of the Governing Board of the institution said the Board is not aware of the development.

“I called to find out but the details are sketchy. But, we are to meet tomorrow, maybe it will be tabled there,” the board member said after asking if…