Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ jersey auction opens with a $5m bid

An auction of the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous “hand of God” goal, kicked off Wednesday April 20, with a bid of over $5 million.

The football icon, who died in 2020, swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge after full time and he has been in possession of the treasured item for the last 35 years.

Hodge has now put the shirt up for sale at Sotheby’s and the online auction has already started.

The reserve of $5million has already been met by one interested buyer but there are two weeks remaining for bidders to stake their claim as the auction ends on May 4.

Maradona’s status as a superstar was cemented in that quarter-final in 1986.

Argentina won the game 2-1, with their diminutive talisman deceiving the referee by using his hand to score what appeared to the office to be a header. Hodge was involved in the incident, passing the ball back to the goalkeeper…