Husband on the run after allegedly hacking wife to death during disagreement in Plateau

A husband is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife to death.

23-year-old mother-of-two Mercy Samuel was attacked on Sunday night, April 17, leaving her with her abdomen ripped open and her intestine cut.

Her husband, Samuel Mathew, who lived with her along Vom road in Jos South local government area of Plateau State when the incident happened, allegedly took her phone and absconded after the attack.

Mercy was found at home on Monday morning and rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, but she died on Wednesday, April 20.

According to Jummai Madaki, the State Project Officer, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, Mercy had been a victim of domestic violence for a while and the group was trying to get support for her before she was killed.

Following her death, Jummai asked the public to call for justice on her behalf.

Jummai said: “There had been some violence against her in the past as confirmed by her family…