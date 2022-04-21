Married woman allegedly caught cheating is flogged by 15 men until she lost consciousness

A married woman accused of having an affair was publicly flogged and forced to “marry” her lover.

The horrific scene unfolded in the Indian village of Madhya Krishnapur in West Bengal on Saturday night, April 16, and saw the woman hospitalised after she collapsed, according to local police.

Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sonacharan Jamatia told news agency Press Trust of India: “We will send a team to meet the victim to know the actual incident.

“The police has not received any written complaint yet, but there will be an inquiry into the alleged incident”.

The woman told reporters that her husband led a group of fifteen men to a field while accusing her of having an extra-marital affair and began beating her, leading her to lose consciousness.

Her suspected lover was also physically harassed.

A video circulated on social media showed her surrounded by villagers after regaining consciousness, with them forcing her to exchange garlands with her…