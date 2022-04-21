NAF airstrike allegedly kills six children, destroys houses in Niger State (video)





At least six children have been allegedly killed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air strike in Kuregba community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to Daily Trust, the air component of the Joint Security Operatives mistakenly struck the community on Wednesday morning, April 20, while trying to bombard the hideouts of terrorists in part of the local government.

The spokesman of Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Salis Mohammed Sabo, said the incident happened when the children were fetching water from a motorised borehole within the Kurebe community.

In a statement released, Sabo said a father lost two of his daughters and two granddaughters to the strike, adding that the community where the air strike took place was not the hideout of the bandits. The statement read;

“Six children were bombed to pieces by explosion from fighter jet belonging to Nigerian Air Force in Kurebe, Shiroro Local Government of Niger State. The incident happened on Wednesday the 20th…





Source: Linda Ikeji