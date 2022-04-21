Neighbour arrested for gruesome murder of housewife and her 4-year-old daughter in Kebbi (video)

A citizen of Niger Republic has been arrested for the gruesome murder of a housewife and her 4-year-old daughter in Kebbi State.

LIB reported that Sadiya Idris, 25, and her daughter, Khadija, were found dead at their residence in Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi on April 11.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Nafiu Abubakar while parading the suspect at the Command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday April 20, explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

“On the 11/04/2022 at about 0200hrs, One Idris Suleiman ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Maradi town, Niger Republic, trespassed into the residence of one Akilu Aliyu ‘m’ of Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi, used a cutlass and killed his wife, one Sadiya Idris ‘f’ aged 25yrs and her daughter, named Khadija Akilu ‘f’ aged 4yrs,” he stated.

“On receipt of the report, a team of Detectives attached to the Homicide Section, SCID were detailed to…