Police recovers stolen car, arrests 2 suspects in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday, April 20th, while on stop and search duties at Igwuruta Check Point, intercepted one Black Toyota Corolla Saloon Car, with Registration Number KSF 629 FR that was reported stolen in the early hours of the same day at Diobu, Mile One, Port Harcourt.

A statement released by DSP Grace Iringe-Koko states that the two occupants, one Garzali Abubakar, ‘m’ aged 25 years, and one Lukman Magaji, ‘m’ aged 20 years both from Adamawa State, were arrested. She stated that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, while emphasizing the commitment of the Command to ensuring sustainable security in the state, urged the owner of the vehicle to come forward with proper identification and a valid proof of ownership to claim the vehicle.