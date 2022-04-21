Rapper, A$AP Rocky facing ‘up to 14 years’ in prison If convicted of felony charge

American rapper, A$AP Rocky is reportedly facing up to 14 years in prison If convicted of a felony charge, according to Criminal Attorney Lara Yeretsian.

The 33-year-old hip-hop star, who is expecting a child with Rihanna, was arrested at Los Angeles International airport on April 20 by detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division in connection with a shooting that occurred just five months earlier, in November 2021.

On the night of November 6, two acquaintances were arguing in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot,” police said.

“The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky,” according to police.

