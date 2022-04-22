Boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya sued over alleged sexual assaults in 2020

Boxing legend, Oscar de La Hoya has been accused of sexual assault in a new civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

A tequila company executive accused De La Hoya of sexually assaulting her during a trip to the Casa Mexico Tequila distillery in Mexico in March 2020, and then again when they returned to Los Angeles.

The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the woman then ‘pushed him from the bed and walked him to his room, opened his door, and immediately returned to her own room’.

The tequila company executive said the next morning, after noticing that De La Hoya was missing from a group that was supposed to tour the distillery, she went to his room to wake him up.

There, the woman, who remains anonymous, claimed De La Hoya ‘pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her’.

Then after the group returned to Los Angeles, a group of executives including De La Hoya, who is a partner of Casa Mexico Tequila, went to dinner at a…