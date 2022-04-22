FG may take ASUU to court if reconciliation moves to end strike fails

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that the Federal government may consider taking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the industrial court if the process to resolve the over two-months lingering strike fails.

On February 14, ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike over the non-implementation of an agreement reached with the federal government in 2020. On March 14, the union extended the strike by eight weeks following dissatisfaction with the federal government’s “disappointing” response on the matter.

Several negotiations between both parties have consistently failed as ASUU insists the Federal government meets its demands before it can call off the strike.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, April 21, Ngige said ASUU must refrain from “intimidating” officials in the ministry of digital communications and economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) over the deployment of the…