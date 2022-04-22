Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community, slaughter family of five, six others (graphic photos)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed a family of five and six other people at Waya community in Jato-Aka of Turan council ward of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 21, while the victims were working at their various farms but the search for their bodies began at night and 11 corpses had been recovered as of Friday morning.

Villagers told journalists that the deceased were silently hacked to death on the farms and that many got to know of the incident when relatives started raising alarm over the whereabouts of their loved ones who went to the farms and did not return.

According to locals, a search party for the missing people immediately went to the various farms only to discover dead bodies in different locations.

“So far, 11 corpses had been recovered. They include a whole family – a man, his wife and three children, including a toddler, in one farm – while the remaining six persons were found on different…