Police kill two terrorists in Katsina, rescue kidnapped mother and daughter

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have repelled attack on Samiyar Gamzako village, in Kafur Local Government Area of the state and killed two terrorists.

Spokesperson of police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, who stated this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Thursday April 21, said two kidnapped victims were also rescued during the operation.

“Today 21/04/2022, at about 0400hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur LGA and kidnapped one Hama Sanusi, ‘F’, aged 30yrs and her daughter, Aisha Sanusi, ‘f’, age 15 months. Consequently, a combined team of Police and vigilante group were alerted. The team blocked and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel,” the PPRO said.

“The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralized two of them. The kidnapped victims were rescued alive unhurt. In the course of scanning the scene,…