Republican party leader Kevin McCarthy under fire after new audio revelation shows he planned to tell Trump to resign after January 6 Capitol riot

A new audio has been released showing US Republican House of Reps leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) purportedly telling fellow Republicans that he planned to tell former President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6. attack on the Capitol.

The bombshell tape emerged just hours after the House Minority Leader derided as “totally false” a published account about the same discussion.

“It would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy says on the tape. “I mean, that would be my take, but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

The shocking tape recording aired Friday, April 22 on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show.

In the audio, McCarthy, a staunch Trump supporter openly discusses the effort to remove Trump from office with the House GOP leadership.

Though no evidence has emerged that McCarthy ever actually carried through with his threat to confront Trump.

After the first report of the statement emerged Thursday, McCarthy…