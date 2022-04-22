Shocking moment Mike Tyson loses his cool and punches plane passenger for being ‘over-zealous’ (video)

A video has emerged showing boxing icon, Mike Tyson repeatedly punch a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida in the United States leaving the man with a bloody forehead.

The incident which occured on Wednesday night, April 20, shows the former heavyweight champion smacking a fan who was allegedly ‘over zealous.’

According to TMZ, Tyson got into a heated altercation with an “overly excited” fan who sat behind him and kept talking “in his ear” after the American heavyweight asked him to “chill”.

Witnesses claim Tyson was initially “cool” with all his fellow passengers, including the one sat behind him and his friend. Iron Mike even agreed to take a selfie with one of them and remained “patient” with the other man sat in the row behind him.

However, Tyson soon grew tired of engaging with the fan and reportedly asked him to be quiet, but the passenger reportedly continued to “annoy” the American boxer and that was when he snapped.

As the man continued…