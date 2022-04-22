Suspected cable thief fed noodles before more beatings in Bayelsa community

A suspected cable thief was served a plate of noodles while being punished in Agorogbene community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspect identified as Preye Ayase and his accomplice, Ringo Tareladei, were caught red handed vandalising electric cables connecting Ogobiri and Agorogbene communities in Sagbama on Wednesday, April 20.

Meanwhile, Ouseibai Seperegha Godsgift M, the President of the Creek Youths Agenda (CYA) has comdemned the destruction, stealing and vandalization of the electric infrastructure (cables) connecting the two communities by the hoodlums.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Ebis Okpeke noted that the President of the group expressed his disappointment over the unfortunate incident as he called on youths from the area to desist from such acts forthwith as it will only spell doom for them while affecting their development negatively.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that young…