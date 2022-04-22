Suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer apprehended in Imo

Men of the Imo state police command on April 20th, raided a hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN), its militia wing, where they manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking Police Stations and Government facilities in the state.

A statement by CSP Michael Abattam, spokesperson of the state police command, says the police oeratives received an intelligence report and immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State and raided the camp.