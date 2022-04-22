Teen becomes Guinness World Record holder for having both the longest female and teenage legs on the planet

A teenager holds double records in the Guiness World Record for having the longest female legs and also the longest teenage legs on the planet.

At 6ft 10, Maci Currin 19, with almost two million followers on TikTok, says she is “idolised” online and is flooded with date offers but still suffers abuse on social media.

Now, she makes posts online to promote body positivity.

She told The Sun US: “Since [my video went viral], my family encouraged me to make posts about my height and experiences.

“Through posting, I learned self-love, self-acceptance and I wanted to try to show that being tall isn’t as bad as people make it out to be.”

She continued: “The world isn’t built for taller people and sometimes it is annoying. I feel like everything is built for one size, ‘the ideal size.’

“When people approach me [in public] it’s either to ask me about my height or to get a photo with me.

“I really don’t mind answering their questions, they’re just curious. The…