Unveiling Liquorose as Infinix Hot Series Ambassador

The Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Liquorose has been cherry-picked to lead the pack for the Infinix Hot series. The unveiling has come at the best time as the brand is about to launch its new Hot 12 device and the highly talented star is the embodiment of the Hot series features. Talk about hot, bold, trendy and fun.

According to Infinix PR and Communications manager – Kevin Olumese “Liquorose perfectly fits the major elements of the Hot series. she’s entertaining, energetic and has a fun personality. We believe she matches the products’ persona effortlessly and she can carry it with style and pride. This is why she has come on board as the ambassador for the Infinix Hot series”. This statement is easy to believe because

Liquorose is undoubtedly hot, bold, trendy and an entertainment queen with her multi-talented personality. She carries herself with such poise, and at the same time, you can bet on her for an absolutely fast and fun experience. It can be said…