Eight arrested for vandalism and illegal bunkering

Eight members of a syndicate which specializes in pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering have been arrested by Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Spokesperson of the command, Mr Daniel Aidamenbor said the suspects were arrested in Olowo community in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Aidamenbor said the syndicate “specialises in vandalism of petroleum pipelines, illegal bunkering activities, dealings in illegal adulterated petroleum products and operating illegal dump/storage facilities” in Olowo community.

He added that they would be charged to court at the end of investigation. The statement read;