Farmer beheaded in Ondo community

A farmer identified as Unaha Enesi, has been murdered in Ago Panu, Upenmen-Owo, along Owo/Ikare road, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that some unknown assailants beheaded the farmer while he was working on his farm on Wednesday April 20, and went away with his head.

Enesi, who hailed from Kogi State was initially feared to have been kidnapped when he failed to return from the farm before a search party discovered his headless body on his farm.

“It was the search party that discovered his body after he failed to return home from the farm. We only found his corpse on the farm, he has been killed and his head taken away by the killers” a source said

One of his kinsmen, Ibrahim Adeiza, said the killing of Enesi has caused apprehension in the community as farmers are now scared of going to their farms.

He said the farmers were apprehensive of going to the farm for fear of being killed.

Also speaking, the chairman of Owo Local…