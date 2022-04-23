Gay man almost beaten to death for wearing ‘girl’s jacket’ after moving to new city that he thought supported gay rights (photos)

An unassuming young gay man who moved to Manchester in the UK thinking the city supported gay rights and was ‘inclusive’ was almost killed in a homophobic attack.

Morgan Fevre, 22, ended up with a bleed on the brain and a severely fractured eye socket and cheekbone following the attack in the early hours of April 10.

Before the attack, Morgan was a support worker for adults with learning difficulties and moved to Manchester from the small market town of Retford, Nottinghamshire, for work more than a year ago.

Reacting to the homophobic crime, his father Paul Fevre said: ‘The man said to him “Why are you wearing a girl’s jacket you f**king f*g?”

‘That’s the last that he remembers. In 2022, that people are called these names and these things happen to them – it is absolutely horrendous.’

Police confirmed the incident happened in Chinatown at 1.35am and it was a ‘homophobically aggravated assault’

Elliot and his boyfriend, Morgan

An eye witness,…