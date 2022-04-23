Guns overtake car crashes as the leading killer of children in America

A new research has found out that guns overtook car crashes to become the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers in 2020.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 4,300 young Americans died of firearm-related injuries in 2020.

The study found out that even though suicides contributed to the toll, the homicides form the majority of gun-related deaths.

In the US over 390 million guns are owned by civilians with Americans mostly Republicans being staunch believers in gun rights and America’s gun culture .

According to the research – which was published Thursday, April 21 in the New England Journal Medicine – the rise in gun-related deaths among Americans between the ages of one and 19 was part of an overall 33.4% increase in firearm homicides nationwide.

Over the same time period, the rate of firearm suicides in the US rose by 1.1%.

The overall rate of gun deaths of all reasons – suicide, homicide, unintentional and…