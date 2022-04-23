Lagos state govt reopens Chrisland schools

The Lagos State Government has ordered the reopening of all Chrisland Schools in the state that were earlier shut down following the viral sex video of some pupils of the school.

The state gave the order for the reopening of the school in a statement released by the state Commissioner of Education, Folasade Adefisayo.

Recall that the state government had on Monday, April 18, ordered the closure of the school’s branches in Lagos state following the leaked sex video. Some students of the school were taken to Dubai to represent the school in a sporting competition. However, they got there and engaged in immoral acts that they filmed and also shared online.

A statement announcing the reopening of the school reads