Man punched by Mike Tyson on plane identified as a thief and fraudster 

The man who was punched by Mike Tyson after allegedly harassing the boxing legend aboard a JetBlue airplane at the San Francisco Airport has been identified.

Melvin George Townsend III, 36, of Punta Gorda, Florida has served 20- and 15-month prison sentences for a variety of crimes, including possession of Oxycodone, burglary, grand theft, fraud, and trafficking stolen property, according to a records search. In one 2018 incident, he stole a trailer by trespassing and hitching the unit it to his pickup, reported TMZ.

Townsend was last released from a Florida prison in July of 2020 after serving 15 months of a 25-month sentence for that incident and his use of a fraudulent personal ID. He previously did time for trafficking stolen property in 2009 and 2010.

Townsend does have a lawyer, although he has yet to sue the 55-year-old Tyson.

‘To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before…